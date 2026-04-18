Single mother exposes her deadbeat baby daddy for eloping with a MUMAMA, who’s old enough to be his mother (PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 18,
2026 - A woman has taken to social media to publicly call out her baby
daddy, accusing him of neglecting his parental responsibilities.
The lady shared his photos in a newly formed Facebook group
dubbed “Deadbeat Dads
Association,” where women expose men they claim have abandoned
their duties as fathers.
In her post, she alleged that the man had eloped with an
older woman, sharing images of the two together.
The woman is significantly older, old enough to be his
mother.
See posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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