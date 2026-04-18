Single mother exposes her deadbeat baby daddy for eloping with a MUMAMA, who’s old enough to be his mother (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to publicly call out her baby daddy, accusing him of neglecting his parental responsibilities.

The lady shared his photos in a newly formed Facebook group dubbed “Deadbeat Dads Association,” where women expose men they claim have abandoned their duties as fathers.

In her post, she alleged that the man had eloped with an older woman, sharing images of the two together.

The woman is significantly older, old enough to be his mother.

See posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST