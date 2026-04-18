SURUARI ilibebwea na mafuriko!! Kenyan man confronts wife for coming home BILA NGOTHA and her explanation left everyone in stitches (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - A viral video of a man confronting his wife for returning home without undergarments has left netizens in stitches.

In the clip, the visibly furious husband demands an explanation, only for the wife to calmly claim that she was nearly swept away by floods - losing some of her clothes in the process.

She went further to blame her husband for cutting one of the threads of the undergarment, making it loose and “easily swept away by water.”

Though many suspect the exchange was a staged skit, the couple’s serious demeanor made the scene even more hilarious.

Watch the video>>> below