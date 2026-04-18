Amegongewa! Kisumu deejay cries out after his friend snatched his rich MUMAMA - The woman keeps BEN 10s in the lakeside city (See her PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after an upcoming Kisumu-based deejay publicly accused his close friend of betrayal over an alleged affair involving his lover identified as Nyar Saddy.

In an emotional post that has since gone viral, the deejay narrated how a series of red flags led him to suspect foul play.

He claimed that the woman had earlier reported to him that his friend was making advances towards her, only for the two to later be spotted together at a club.

The situation escalated further when the same woman allegedly attempted to deceive him by claiming she was pregnant, a move he believes was meant to manipulate him into staying in the relationship.

Frustrated and hurt, the deejay did not hold back, calling out both his friend and the woman publicly while declaring that he had lost all the respect he once had for them.

He went on to sarcastically suggest that the two should just be together, insisting that he has “all the proof” of their alleged affair.

The woman at the centre of the scandal is involved with “Ben 10s” and is said to have a preference for deejays.

See her photos below.













The disgruntled Ben 10 who claims his best friend has snatched his mumama.



The disgruntled Ben 10 who claims his best friend has snatched his mumama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST