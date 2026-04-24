SHOCKER! NJUGUSH’s estranged wife, CELESTINE, cheated and got pregnant! A close friend spills the beans







Friday, April 24, 2026 - More details are now emerging about comedian Njugush's troubled marriage after he recently announced that he had broken up with his wife, Celestine.

According to a close friend, Celestine cheated on Njugush with multiple men and even got pregnant.

She is said to have gotten rid of the pregnancy, and despite the betrayal, Njugush still forgave her.

“Cele cheated more than twice and got pregnant,” the source revealed.

However, Njugush got fed up with her cheating behaviour after finding out that she was having another extra-marital affair with a driver, even after forgiving her several times.

He couldn't take it anymore, prompting him to move out of their matrimonial home in Ruiru.

He decided to call it quits, leading to a divorce case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST