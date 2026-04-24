Leaked message of NJUGUSH confessing to a friend that his estranged wife CELESTINE got pregnant for another man - This guy has suffered at the hands of his cheating wife







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A close friend of comedian Timothy Njuguna, better known as Njugush, has come forward with shocking evidence that exposes their troubled marriage that looked perfect on social media.

In February this year, Njugush approached his friend, informing him that he was headed for divorce.

In the leaked conversation, Njugush says he was fed up with his wife's cheating behaviours and even confesses that she got pregnant for another man.

“I want nothing to do with her,” Njugush lamented.

He further said that Celestine had formed fake accounts and was sending false information to blogger Edgar Obare to malign his name.

Check out the conversation between Njugush and a friend below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST