See what this LADY found in her boyfriend’s car dashboard - This guy is a notorious womanizer (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 12, 2026 - A lady was left shocked after opening her boyfriend’s car dashboard, only to uncover items that suggested he had been cheating on her with multiple women.
In a viral video circulating online, the woman is seen
inspecting the dashboard before discovering several packets of “Si-Dihs”
alongside multiple HIV testing kits.
The unexpected find immediately raised red flags about the
man’s behavior, with many concluding that he had been engaging in numerous
secret affairs.
The presence of both ‘Si-Dihs’ and testing kits has been
widely interpreted as clear evidence of ongoing infidelity.
Watch the video>>> below
When you find out alone that your bf carry condoms and hiv test kits in the car 😭😭 dude is always ready mos lana. Bafana Niyenzani lapho 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Wqw54K1cfu— Gloriaaa ❤️😍 (@ladyhuneybee) April 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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