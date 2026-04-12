See what this LADY found in her boyfriend’s car dashboard - This guy is a notorious womanizer (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - A lady was left shocked after opening her boyfriend’s car dashboard, only to uncover items that suggested he had been cheating on her with multiple women.

In a viral video circulating online, the woman is seen inspecting the dashboard before discovering several packets of “Si-Dihs” alongside multiple HIV testing kits.

The unexpected find immediately raised red flags about the man’s behavior, with many concluding that he had been engaging in numerous secret affairs.

The presence of both ‘Si-Dihs’ and testing kits has been widely interpreted as clear evidence of ongoing infidelity.

Watch the video>>> below

When you find out alone that your bf carry condoms and hiv test kits in the car 😭😭 dude is always ready mos lana. Bafana Niyenzani lapho 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Wqw54K1cfu — Gloriaaa ❤️😍 (@ladyhuneybee) April 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST