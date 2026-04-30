Man storms a giant telecom company's offices and confronts staff over 150GB monthly data plan that was exhausted in 6 days without valid reasons (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A man stormed an MTN office after his 150GB “one-month unlimited” data plan was exhausted in just 6 days, claiming there was no valid explanation for the rapid depletion.

According to accounts shared online, the customer expressed frustration over what he termed unusual data usage patterns and demanded clarification from the service provider, but says he was not given a satisfactory explanation.

In the video, the disgruntled man is seen confronting staff and demanding answers.

The staff members attempted to calm him down in vain as he continued to air his grievances.

Many online users have praised the man, noting that they have also faced similar experiences and received no help.

Watch the video>>> below

Man stormed an MTN office after his 150GB one month unlimited plan got exhausted in just 6 days and they couldn’t even give any reasonable explanation!!! This is what we all need to do!!! The way data plans disappears lately is ins@ne💔💔 pic.twitter.com/diCGTNyx04 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) April 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST