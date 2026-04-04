Screenshot! Man receives warning message after unknowingly taking a married woman on a date - Claims she didn’t inform him she was married







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to share his surprising experience after unknowingly going on a date with a married woman.

In a post that has since sparked reactions online, the man explained that he met the woman while shopping for an air conditioner.

He described her as friendly and attentive, qualities that quickly caught his interest and led him to ask for her contact.

The two reportedly kept in touch and later went on a date.

According to the man, at no point did the woman disclose that she was married.

Instead, she mentioned being in a relationship that she was not seriously committed to, giving him the impression that she was single.

However, things took an unexpected turn when he received messages from a man claiming to be her husband.

The revelation left him shocked, as he said he had no idea about her marital status.

Check out his post on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST