RUTO’s elite security team caught in confusion as locals shout WANTAM right on his face as he was leaving Mandera (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - President William Ruto’s security detail was briefly thrown into confusion after a section of locals shouted “Wantam” as he was leaving Mandera.

The incident occurred as the Head of State left an event and was making his way through a crowd.

Some members of the public could be heard chanting the slogan loudly, drawing attention from the President’s security team.

The chants appeared to catch the security personnel off guard, prompting them to quickly tighten their formation around the President as his motorcade left.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST