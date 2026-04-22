Ruthless Kenyan LADY fights off two men in Nairobi CBD in epic movie-like scene (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - A dramatic video showing a Kenyan lady fighting off two men who attempted to attack her in Nairobi’s Central Business District has gone viral.

In the clip, which looks straight out of an action movie, the woman is seen walking along a busy street when two men suddenly approach her from behind.

Instead of panicking, she unleashes swift martial‑arts‑style moves, stunning her attackers and forcing them to flee.

Her fearless response, complete with precision kicks, punches and dramatic flair, has left netizens in awe.

While it is a skit, the creativity has wowed netizens.

Watch the video>>> below

Female creator is going viral for an epic fight scene in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/dAEL9DAwSL — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) April 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST