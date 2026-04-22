Some memories never fade away - KAMENE GORO writes sweet message to her ex-boyfriend, her first love, amid claims her marriage is on the rocks

Wednesday, April 22,
2026 - Seasoned radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has caused an online buzz
after penning a sweet message to her ex-boyfriend, whom she described as her
first love.
Kamene confessed that she still holds memories of the good
times they shared, including long phone calls and dates.
She went on to say that her ex-boyfriend stood with her
through thick and thin and that they had planned a lot for the future.
However, as fate would have it, they eventually broke up.
Kamene said she still cherishes her ex-boyfriend and that
the memories will never fade away.
She later deleted the post, sparking speculation among
netizens.
The post comes at a time when Kamene Goro’s marriage to DJ
Bonez is said to be on the rocks.
Lately, she has not acknowledged him publicly, even after being discharged from the hospital.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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