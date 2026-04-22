Some memories never fade away - KAMENE GORO writes sweet message to her ex-boyfriend, her first love, amid claims her marriage is on the rocks







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Seasoned radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has caused an online buzz after penning a sweet message to her ex-boyfriend, whom she described as her first love.

Kamene confessed that she still holds memories of the good times they shared, including long phone calls and dates.

She went on to say that her ex-boyfriend stood with her through thick and thin and that they had planned a lot for the future.

However, as fate would have it, they eventually broke up.

Kamene said she still cherishes her ex-boyfriend and that the memories will never fade away.

She later deleted the post, sparking speculation among netizens.

The post comes at a time when Kamene Goro’s marriage to DJ Bonez is said to be on the rocks.

Lately, she has not acknowledged him publicly, even after being discharged from the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST