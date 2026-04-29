Run for your life! LADIES warned as Pastor FREDRICK MUTUNGA is exposed for impregnating multiple LADIES and dumping them (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Pastor Fredrick Mutunga is among the men exposed as deadbeat fathers on a newly-formed Facebook group where ladies are calling out men who have failed to take parental responsibilities.

A disgruntled lady claims she had an affair with the pastor which resulted in the birth of a child.

He later abandoned her, forcing her to raise the child single-handedly.

She paraded his photos and alleged that he has impregnated multiple ladies and dumped them, further urging ladies to be careful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST