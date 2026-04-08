Man confronts girlfriend after finding out she had ‘MECHI’ with another man and her response has stunned netizens - Fear Women (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - A video of a man confronting his girlfriend over alleged infidelity has gone viral, sparking heated debate across social media.

In the clip, the boyfriend accuses her of cheating and even presents what he claims is evidence to back his case.

The girlfriend, however, flatly denies the allegations, insisting that nothing happened despite admitting she spent time with the man she is accused of being involved with.

Pressed further, she delivers a jaw-dropping response that has stunned netizens.

She admits they were together but insists they “couldn’t get intimate” for an unbelievable reason, leaving the boyfriend speechless.

Despite the apparent evidence, her straight-faced denial has left netizens stunned.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST