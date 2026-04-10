Reactions as an older Kenyan man marries a Gen Z LADY - Men age like fine wine (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - A Kenyan man has left social media buzzing after tying the knot with his Gen Z lover in a colourful wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The noticeable age gap between the couple has triggered mixed reactions online, with some congratulating them while others questioned the long-term stability of the relationship.

Social media personality, Eric Mboya, weighed in on the discussion, making a controversial comment that has since sparked further reactions online.

Commenting on the photo, he wrote:

“Such marriages thrive for some time but it will reach a point the lady starts thinking she has not lived her life the way she wants. When she reaches 30 and above, that is when the man will start seeing problems. Many ladies often quit their marriages in their 30s and 40s. You will never advise them to get married again because they enjoy the freedom of being single, especially those with money. The problem is, once they quit marriage, they never get attracted to single men; majority opt to share with married women.”

See the trending photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST