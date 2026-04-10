Cozy PHOTO of a Kenyan Forex Trader with a man in Dubai sparks ‘SIM 2’ allegations - ‘Ona Vile Ameshikwa Kiuno!!







Friday, April 10, 2026 - A photo of a Kenyan forex trader warmly embracing an unidentified man in Dubai has set social media abuzz.

The pic, which has gone viral, has fueled speculation that the trader may be connected to the notorious “Sim 2” business, with forex trading allegedly serving as a convenient cover.

The affectionate pose has raised eyebrows online, adding intrigue to the ongoing debate about the lavish lifestyles of young Kenyans who claim to make fortunes through forex trading.

As conversations intensify across platforms, the mystery deepens, leaving netizens divided between admiration and suspicion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST