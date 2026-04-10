Caught on Camera! MP KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH’s awkward scratch goes viral and sparks wild speculations (WATCH)



Friday, April 10, 2026 - Vocal Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, is trending online for all the wrong reasons after cameras captured him scratching an itch during a public function, visibly uncomfortable in the moment.

The clip>>> has quickly gone viral, sparking speculation among netizens about what might have caused the itch.

Some netizens suggested the outspoken legislator could be battling an infection, while others dismissed it as nothing more than an ordinary irritation.

Regardless of the truth, the incident has become political fodder for his opponents, who are roasting him online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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