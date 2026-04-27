Popular vernacular presenter, MC KAJIM, exposed for cheating on his wife with multiple LADIES despite their Social Media PDAs - Had “MECHI’’ with insurance LADY in the car







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Renowned vernacular radio presenter, MC Kajim, is on the spot after several women came forward, accusing him of having extramarital affairs with multiple ladies.

According to sources, Kajim, who publicly portrays himself as a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Wambui, has been secretly cheating on her with different women.

In what has been described as a blatant show of disrespect, the presenter allegedly had “mechi" with an insurance lady inside his car.

He is also accused of having an affair with a woman named Josephine, who works at a travel agency in Karen, Nairobi.

Kajim and Wambui tied the knot in a church wedding and have consistently projected themselves as the ultimate celebrity couple on social media, complete with public displays of affection.

See the receipts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST