Petite Kenyan LADY makes fun of her flat chest while attempting viral ‘Siaka Siaka’ challenge and it is painfully hilarious! (VIDEO)

Friday, April 17, 2026 - A petite Kenyan woman has left netizens in stitches after posting a hilarious video of herself trying to join the trending ‘Siaka Siaka’ challenge.
The challenge, inspired by rapper Mejja’s latest hit, has
quickly gone viral for featuring well‑endowed ladies flaunting their curves and
“melons” in playful clips.
But for petite women with flat chests, recreating the moves
has proven tricky, and this cheeky lady decided to show exactly why.
In the video, she gamely hops on the trend, poking fun at
herself while embracing the humor of the moment.
Her lighthearted attempt has since gone viral, with many
social media users praising her confidence and sense of humor.
Watch the video>>> below
Siaka Siaka........ Yango haiko pic.twitter.com/axynLMmbbb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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