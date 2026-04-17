Cheeky Mzungu LADY attempts the ‘Siaka Siaka’ dance challenge but regrets immediately (VIDEO)

Friday, April 17, 2026 - Kenyan rapper, Mejja’s latest hit “Siaka” has ignited a dance craze that is setting social media ablaze.
The challenge, which has quickly gone viral, features well‑endowed
ladies flaunting their curves and “melons” in playful videos synced to the
track.
But the trend has taken an unexpected twist, with even less
endowed participants attempting to join in, often with hilarious results.
One particular clip featuring a Mzungu lady has gone viral
after her attempt at the challenge didn’t quite go as planned.
Her effort, though lighthearted, has left netizens in
stitches as the craze goes global.
Watch her video>>> below
Mzungu LADY attempts the ‘Siaka Siaka’ dance challenge pic.twitter.com/PHVeJ02p02— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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