Pastor FRANK, a senior Pastor at Bishop KIENGEI’s JCM church, busted cheating on his wife after their colourful wedding - He was touching his side chick’s “Mafurumbanya” (VIDEO)

Friday, April 10, 2026 - Pastor Frank, a senior pastor at Bishop Ben Kiengei’s JCM church, is embroiled in a scandal after a video of him and a lady believed to be his side chick surfaced online.
In the video, the youthful pastor is seen goofing around
with the lady while jamming to a secular love song and admiring her body
physique.
The video has spread online like bushfire, with many
netizens calling him out for what they term as hypocrisy and failure to uphold
the values he preaches.
Pastor Frank got married some time back in a colourful wedding ceremony.
However, the clip has now sparked debate online over his
conduct after making lifetime vows.
Pastor FRANK... Jameni pic.twitter.com/3mZZeiY1hS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
Pastor FRANK...... Mambo ya ndoa pic.twitter.com/OylkQXc9mi— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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