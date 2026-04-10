Pastor FRANK, a senior Pastor at Bishop KIENGEI’s JCM church, busted cheating on his wife after their colourful wedding - He was touching his side chick’s “Mafurumbanya” (VIDEO)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Pastor Frank, a senior pastor at Bishop Ben Kiengei’s JCM church, is embroiled in a scandal after a video of him and a lady believed to be his side chick surfaced online.

In the video, the youthful pastor is seen goofing around with the lady while jamming to a secular love song and admiring her body physique.

The video has spread online like bushfire, with many netizens calling him out for what they term as hypocrisy and failure to uphold the values he preaches.

Pastor Frank got married some time back in a colourful wedding ceremony.





However, the clip has now sparked debate online over his conduct after making lifetime vows.

Pastor FRANK...... Mambo ya ndoa pic.twitter.com/OylkQXc9mi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST