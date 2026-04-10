DRAMA! Female Student’s lodging meet-up with Teacher turns chaotic as mob nearly lynches him before truth emerges! Phone conversations saved him (VIDEO)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a teacher was almost lynched by an angry mob following false accusation by a female student after a secret meeting in a lodging.

According to reports, the student had agreed to meet the teacher, thinking that she would be paid after the encounter.

However, after the meeting, the teacher reportedly claimed he did not have the money, prompting the lady to raise an alarm, accusing him of wrongdoing.

Her cries attracted a crowd, and within minutes, an irate mob descended on the teacher, beating him severely and nearly killing him on suspicion that he was a criminal.

As the situation escalated, the teacher was forced to reveal the truth about their prior arrangement.

Curious members of the public went through their phone conversations, where they discovered messages suggesting that the two had agreed on the meet-up beforehand.

The shocking revelation quickly changed the mood of the crowd, who then turned their anger on the lady for misleading them, with some assaulting her for nearly costing the man his life.

She was beaten and later forced to apologize to the teacher as tensions cooled.

Below is a comment from an eyewitness and a video of the dramatic incident.





Watch the video>>> of the incident below

This student met a teacher in a lodging. After having a good time, she thought he would give her money.



She started screaming, claiming the teacher had stolen from her.



The mob later learned she was lying and disciplined her.

Ni juu mwalimu alikataa kumpea pesa pic.twitter.com/hzHPhtlyMZ — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) April 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST