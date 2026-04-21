Nurse sparks reactions after sharing 3 AM club video and work clip hours later - She was dressed like Sabina Joy LADIES in the club







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A nurse has set social media abuzz after sharing a video showing two contrasting moments from her day, partying at 3 AM and reporting to work just hours later.

In the now-viral clip, she is first seen enjoying herself at a nightclub in the early hours of the morning, dressed for a night out.

The video then cuts to a scene captured just a few hours later, where she appears at her workplace in full uniform, ready for duty.

The striking contrast between her nightlife and professional responsibilities has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some users praised her ability to balance work and personal life, others questioned whether such a tight turnaround allows for adequate rest, especially in a demanding profession like nursing.

Watch the video>>> below

Club by 3am, then straight to nursing job in the morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/14aqI6dtlw — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) April 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST