Controversial socialite AMBER RAY’s outfit sparks reactions as she clubs with her own blood brother - This KAMBA woman lives a carefree lifestyle (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Controversial socialite Faith Makau, alias Amber Ray, is once again trending after a video of her enjoying a night out surfaced online.

In the clip, Amber Ray is seen partying at a club alongside her blood brother, with the two appearing very close and comfortable as they danced and interacted freely.

However, it’s her bold outfit that has ignited reactions on social media.

The revealing outfit left little to the imagination, with some netizens criticizing her choice of dressing, saying she should have dressed more decently in the presence of her brother.

The 36-year-old socialite has continued to dominate social media headlines, with many urging her to retire from the streets and become a more responsible mother and wife.

However, she appears unbothered by the constant criticism.

Watch her video>>> below

Married socialite AMBER RAY clubbing with her baby daddy, father to her teenage son - The owner of the well doesn’t queue to fetch water pic.twitter.com/ZiJCCem1Si — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST