Kenyan LADY celebrates the death of her dead-beat baby daddy, Reveals he left her with twins and had two wives







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has stirred mixed reactions online after taking to social media to celebrate the death of her baby daddy instead of mourning him.

In her post, she expressed anger and bitterness, claiming that the man destroyed her life.

She alleged that he misled her into believing he was single, only to later abandon her after she gave birth to twins.

According to her, she later discovered that the man was actually married and had two wives at the time of their relationship.

The woman further revealed that she is now struggling with how to raise the children alone, saying she has been left in a difficult situation following his death.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST