KIKUYU LADY raises an alarm on Social Media claiming her husband had locked her without food, only for the truth to emerge later! Ogopa Wanawake!







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman took to her X account and raised an alarm, claiming that she had been locked inside her home without food by her husband.

The woman, identified as Nyambura, accused her husband of confining her and denying her access to basic needs.

The allegations quickly gained traction online, drawing sympathy and concern from users.

However, in a follow-up thread, a friend of the couple later shared a different account of events after a video call with the husband, saying the situation appeared to contradict the initial claims.

According to her update, the husband appeared sober during the call, while Nyambura had passed out on a couch and was visibly intoxicated.

She further claimed that there were signs she had been drinking, and that the husband had locked her inside the house to prevent her from accessing alcohol from a local outlet.

The husband is also quoted in the thread expressing concern over the wellbeing of their three-month-old baby.

He claimed that the mother stopped breastfeeding early due to alcohol use.

Local authorities, including police and the area chief, are reportedly aware of the troubled marriage.

Read the thread below.

See what Nyambura had tweeted playing victim on X before a close friend talked to her husband.





The Kenyan DAILY POST