I’m Addicted to My Wife in an Unhealthy Way” - Man’s viral confession about his marriage of 4 years goes viral!







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A man has stirred conversations online after confessing that his is ‘addicted to his wife in an unhealthy way’

In a post in X, he revealed that he and his wife dated for two years before tying the knot, choosing to abstain from intimacy during their courtship for religious reasons.

Their wedding night, he recalls, was unforgettable.

However, four years later, he says his attraction has intensified, leaving him uninterested in other women and eager to rush home daily just to be with her despite claims that romance fades after the honeymoon phase.





The Kenyan DAILY POST