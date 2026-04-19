Hii Ndio Milkshake? Well-endowed slay queen’s ‘siaka siaka’ dance video leaves men salivating! Those ‘melons’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - This bold slay queen stole the spotlight with her electrifying performance in the trending “Siaka Siaka” dance challenge in a Nairobi club.

In the viral clip, the confident Slay Queen flaunts her jaw‑dropping “melons” while rapper Mejja, whose latest hit inspired the craze, cheers her on.

At one point, she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction, but her fearless composure kept the show going, sparking wild cheers from revelers.

With the challenge taking social media by storm and ladies hopping on the bandwagon, this is hands down the stand out performer so far.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST