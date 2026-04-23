Night Life! VIDEOs of Slay Queens getting wild at Rongai’s Soul City club! Most of them are campus students







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Clubs in Rongai never disappoint when it comes to high-energy nightlife, and Soul City is fast proving to be one of the favourite entertainment spots among young revelers.

Videos taken from the popular club show Slay Queens letting loose on the dance floor, embracing the vibrant party scene.

From bold dance moves to carefree partying, the atmosphere inside the usually packed venue is nothing short of electric, with music, lights and energy creating an unforgettable experience.

A notable detail is that many of the partygoers are said to be campus students.

Watch the videos below

Water water nyash...... Rongai pic.twitter.com/7nsV442mjH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST