A young Kenyan single mother shamelessly sells her “KASUSU” on social media - Hawaogopi Siku Hizi (VIDEO)





Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A young Kenyan single mother has caused an online buzz after she took to social media to lure men with “paid fun” services.

The video, which has been widely shared on X, shows the woman confidently marketing herself while appealing to potential clients.

She went as far as displaying her phone number publicly, inviting anyone interested in her services to reach out directly.

This bold move has left many social media users shocked, with some questioning the lengths people are willing to go to make money in the current economic climate.

Watch the video>>> below

Hawaogopi saa hii wanaiuza live pic.twitter.com/FbpPNbYDDL — Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST