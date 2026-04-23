Ma dame Wanatega! The Glee Hotel is losing its prestige as Slay Queens camp there to prey on rich men and politicians - LADY spotted flaunting NYASH around (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - There are concerns over the changing image of the upscale Glee Hotel, with claims that city Slay Queens are increasingly camping at the facility to prey on rich men and politicians.

A video circulating online shows a lady flaunting her “Nyash” around, eroding the hotel’s reputation as a high-end, serene destination.

Critics argue that such scenes are slowly eroding the reputation of the once-exclusive establishment, which was initially known for its strict admission policy targeting high-end clientele and offering a serene environment.

Watch the videos below

Ma dame Wanatega huko Glee Hotel pic.twitter.com/Lc5ODDAGfX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2026

Ma dame Wanatega huko Glee Hotel pic.twitter.com/7WENA0jOqA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST