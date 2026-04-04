Mwanaume Amekaliwa! Former Kameme TV presenter, WANGECHI WA KARIUKI, publicly scolds her husband live on Tiktok like a toddler - This is her 3rd marriage (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Former Kameme TV presenter, Wangechi Wa Kariuki, is trending after she was engaged in a heated argument with her husband during a TikTok Live session.

In the video, the vernacular presenter is seen scolding her husband, with the exchange drawing attention from viewers who were following the live stream.

Wangechi has previously been in two failed marriages, and this is her third marriage.

From the look of things, the marriage is facing challenges.

According to one of her neighbours, although the couple may appear perfect on social media, their marriage is said to be full of drama.

“It’s not staged, she was my neighbour hapo amejenga bypass, hapo police station and yoooh it was drama all the time,” she revealed.

“It’s not staged, kuna time alilala kwa bench ya Dillons motel wakitoka ile place yao inaitwa Bliss. Aki nakwambia huyu mama hana respect kwa bwanake weuh,” another person added.

Watch the video>>> below

Former Kameme TV presenter WANGECHI WA KARIUKI and her husband on Tiktok pic.twitter.com/CU1UpYMOzP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST