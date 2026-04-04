Late MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s wife, NAYIANOI NTUNTU, appears to have moved on barely a month after his demise - Her latest VIDEO leaves netizens talking! Huyu Atarudi Soko



Saturday, April 4, 2026 - The widow of the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, Nayianoi Ntutu, has sparked reactions online after sharing a video that suggests she is embracing life again, barely a month after his burial.

In the video, the young widow is seen at a high-end city restaurant, seemingly enjoying herself.

The clip has since drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with many noting that she appears to have overcome the grief following her husband’s passing, while others questioned the timing.

A section of online users also speculated that she could be ready to re-enter the dating scene, given her young age.

Amid the online chatter, it has also emerged that she has secured a Government job as a board member of the Information and Communications Technology Authority.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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1 Comments

  1. Anonymous5 April 2026 at 11:18

    She is young. She can get a young man and marry before these old monied wazees especially politicians mess her.

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