HEARTBREAK!! Woman cries out after Pastor husband dumped her for a school girl (PHOTO)







Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to call out her estranged husband, accusing him of leaving their marriage for a school girl.

The aggrieved woman shared a photo of her husband alongside the young girl, alleging that he abandoned their relationship to be with her.

She went on to label him a notorious womanizer.

In the photo, the man is seen posing romantically with the girl, who appears significantly younger.

The woman further claimed that despite his role as a preacher, her husband has a habit of moving from one woman to another.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST