HEARTBREAK!! Woman cries out after Pastor husband dumped her for a school girl (PHOTO)

Saturday, April 4, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to call out her estranged husband, accusing him of leaving their marriage for a school girl.
The aggrieved woman shared a photo of her husband alongside
the young girl, alleging that he abandoned their relationship to be with her.
She went on to label him a notorious womanizer.
In the photo, the man is seen posing romantically with the
girl, who appears significantly younger.
The woman further claimed that despite his role as a
preacher, her husband has a habit of moving from one woman to another.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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