MERCY BIRGEN of DTB bank exposed as a homewrecker - A woman friend claims she had ‘MECHI’ with her husband in Kitengela







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - A woman has come forward on social media, accusing Mercy Birgen, an employee of DTB Bank, of allegedly attempting to wreck her marriage.

According to the disgruntled woman, she had trusted Mercy as a friend, only to later suspect that she was involved in a secret affair with her husband.

She claims the alleged meetups took place in Kitengela and further stated that Mercy is unaware that she has knowledge of the alleged relationship.

The woman went on to warn other married women to be cautious when befriending Mercy, labeling her a “homewrecker.”

Below is the message she wrote to blogger Edgar Obare and he photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST