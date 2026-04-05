“Sikumpatia KASUSU” - Married LUCIAH MOCHAMA speaks on PHOTO with “Mzungu Pastor’ who recorded himself having “MECHI” with 100 Christian KISII LADIES - Reveals how they met







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - A lady identified as Luciah Mochama is trending after a photo of her with the controversial “mzungu pastor”, who recorded himself having “mechi” with over 100 young Christian women in Kisii, went viral.

Luciah has now come out to defend herself, claiming that she only met the foreigner at a wines and spirits joint he used to frequent.

She firmly denied allegations that she had “mechi” with the man, who reportedly introduced himself as a pastor.

Luciah, who says she is married, warned those spreading the rumours to stop, adding that her marriage is currently on the edge due to the viral claims.

Check out her post and photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST