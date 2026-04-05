Anaenda Kutega Wanaume! Tiktok baddie STAR CHEROP accused of being a nuisance at Karen Country Club as wealthy men lodge complaints







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - TikTok personality, Star Cherop, is reportedly at risk of being banned from Karen Country Club following complaints from some members of the exclusive golf club.

According to whispers, Cherop frequents the club under the guise of playing golf but her main intention is to approach wealthy men.

Some affluent members have allegedly raised concerns with the club’s management, accusing her of being a nuisance and infringing on their privacy.

Cherop boasts a huge following on both TikTok and Instagram, where she promotes products and appears to live a lavish lifestyle.

See some of her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST