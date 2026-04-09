Man confronts a Slay Queen who stole his phone after inviting her to his house for paid MECHI (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 9, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a man confronted a Slay Queen he accused of stealing his phone following a private meeting at his residence.

According to reports, the man had met the woman through an online platform before inviting her to his house.

However, the encounter took a turn after his phone went missing under unclear circumstances.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman is seen being confronted by the man in the presence of several others.

The situation appears tense, with the lady visibly distressed as the men harass her.

Watch the video>>> below

Young lady who allegedly went for a høøkup was caught after ste@ling a man’s phone at his house 🤦pic.twitter.com/kma2l9F8st — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) April 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST