Depressed Kenyan man risks life walking in the middle of the busy Thika Superhighway (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A man believed to be struggling with mental health issues was captured on camera walking in the middle of the busy Thika superhighway, putting his life at serious risk.

In the video, motorists slow down and swerve to avoid hitting him as he continues walking along the road.

Despite loud hooting from drivers, the man appears unbothered and does not move to safety.

An eyewitness recording the incident is heard shouting at motorists, urging them to take action as the man endangered both his own life and that of others.

The incident comes amid growing concern over rising cases of mental health challenges in the country, with calls for greater awareness and support for those affected.

Watch the video>>> below

People are depressed out here bana…😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9AlCv62Nks — limitless Media Ke (@LimitlessKe95) April 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST