Depressed Kenyan man risks life walking in the middle of the busy Thika Superhighway (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A man believed to be struggling with mental health issues was captured on camera walking in the middle of the busy Thika superhighway, putting his life at serious risk.
In the video, motorists slow down and swerve to avoid
hitting him as he continues walking along the road.
Despite loud hooting from drivers, the man appears
unbothered and does not move to safety.
An eyewitness recording the incident is heard shouting at
motorists, urging them to take action as the man endangered both his own life
and that of others.
The incident comes amid growing concern over rising cases of
mental health challenges in the country, with calls for greater awareness and
support for those affected.
Watch the video>>> below
People are depressed out here bana…😮💨 pic.twitter.com/9AlCv62Nks— limitless Media Ke (@LimitlessKe95) April 29, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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