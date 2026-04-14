Man heartbroken after snooping through his girlfriend’s phone - He was planning to marry her! Never trust women









Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A young man discovered private conversations between his girlfriend and her best friend, leaving him devastated and confused about the future of their relationship.

According to a post on X, the man had been in a relationship with his girlfriend for two years and had never felt the need to check her phone, as he fully trusted her.

He reportedly shared that he had been planning to propose later this year because he deeply loved her.

However, things changed after he came across a post on X suggesting that one could understand their standing in a relationship by checking a partner’s chats with their best friend.

Curiosity reportedly led him to go through his girlfriend’s phone the following morning.

What he found, according to his account, left him heartbroken.

He said he came across conversations that included private discussions about him, including personal things he had shared with his girlfriend, which he believed were never meant to be discussed with others.

He also claimed that his girlfriend had indicated there was no future in the relationship, despite his belief that they were headed towards marriage.

See the chats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST