‘ALIFULIZA KASUSU KANGU’ - LADY exposes a man who had ‘MECHI’ her and refused to pay and shares his PHOTO on social media (LOOK)

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A lady who hawks kasusu has taken to social media to expose a man she claims failed to honor their agreement after a meet‑up.
In a post, the frustrated lady shared the man’s photo and
phone number, warning fellow women that he never pays for services.
The incident comes against the backdrop of tough economic
times, where many women have resorted to hawking kasusu and other ventures to make
ends meet.
However, as this case shows, even such hustles are not
without challenges.
Some clients reportedly flee without paying, leaving vendors
vulnerable and forcing them to take drastic measures, like naming and shaming
on social media.
See the post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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