‘ALIFULIZA KASUSU KANGU’ - LADY exposes a man who had ‘MECHI’ her and refused to pay and shares his PHOTO on social media (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A lady who hawks kasusu has taken to social media to expose a man she claims failed to honor their agreement after a meet‑up.

In a post, the frustrated lady shared the man’s photo and phone number, warning fellow women that he never pays for services.

The incident comes against the backdrop of tough economic times, where many women have resorted to hawking kasusu and other ventures to make ends meet.

However, as this case shows, even such hustles are not without challenges.

Some clients reportedly flee without paying, leaving vendors vulnerable and forcing them to take drastic measures, like naming and shaming on social media.

See the post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST