"Unaturecord!'' - Content creator runs for his life after being caught filming LADIES who sell ‘MECHI’ in Nairobi’s Nyamakima area in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 9, 2026 - A content creator was forced to run for his life after being confronted by some ladies who operate in Nyamakima in broad daylight, preying on passersby and luring them to nearby lodgings for quick encounters.

The upcoming content creator has recently been gaining traction online after sharing secretly recorded videos.

However, it turned into a “bad day in the office” after the ladies caught him in the act of recording them.

He was confronted and nearly beaten up before managing to escape as the situation escalated.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST