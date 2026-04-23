A 28-year-old man shares a video hitting on a 51-year-old MUMAMA on the streets - Exchanges phone numbers! Hii Itagulwa







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A 28-year-old man has sparked online reactions after a video showed him approaching and flirting with a 51-year-old woman he met on the street, eventually exchanging phone numbers with her.

In the clip, the man compliments the woman’s appearance, making her blush as they engage in a light conversation.

She later reveals that she is 51 years old, a widow, and a mother of two.

When she asks him about his age, he initially avoids giving a direct answer and tells her to guess.

She estimates that he is below 30, and he confirms he is 28 years old, joking that he is the same age as her children.

The interaction remains playful, with both appearing comfortable.

The conversation takes a surprising turn when the man asks for her phone number, and she willingly shares it.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST