Leaked message of comedian NJUGUSH complaining to a close friend how his estranged wife, CELESTINE, cheated on him with a mere driver and spoiled him with money







Friday, April 24, 2026 - They looked like the perfect couple on social media, but behind the smiles, comedian Timothy Njuguna alias Njugush was nursing deep wounds from his estranged wife, Celestine Ndinda’s infidelity.

According to a private conversation leaked to blogger Edgar Obare by Njugush’s close friend, the comedian poured out his pain, claiming that Cele cheated on him with a driver, and even splashed money on the man.

In the chat, Njugush reveals he discovered his wife’s betrayal through the driver’s own friend.

The driver, he says, would openly brag about how he “chewed” Njugush’s wife.

When Njugush finally confronted Celestine, she shamelessly admitted to the affair.

While Njugush had caught Celestine cheating several times and forgiven her, her cheating escapade with the driver crushed him, leading to their divorce.

Check out the conversation between Njugush and a friend.





The Kenyan DAILY POST