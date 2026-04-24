Inside NJUGUSH’s court battle after divorce - His estranged wife CELESTINE accuses him of kidnapping their kids and being a deadbeat dad! Nanny testifies







Friday, April 24, 2026 - Popular comedian Timothy Njuguna, better known as Njugush, is embroiled in a court battle with his estranged wife, Celestine, after their separation.

A close friend reached out to blogger Edgar Obare and revealed that the estranged couple appeared in court on Monday, where Celestine accused Njugush of kidnapping their kids and failing to provide for them.

Njugush’s househelp was a witness in the case and she rubbished Celestine’s claims, telling the judge that Njugush was a responsible father.

The judge is said to have called out Celestine for making false allegations against her estranged husband and ruled in his favour.

According to whispers, Celestine took Njugush to court to scare him, and it didn’t click in her mind that he would actually call it quits.

The estranged couple’s friend revealed that Njugush is done with the marriage and he is not looking back.

See receipts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST