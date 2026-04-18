Late DeMATHEW’s second wife and KABOGO’s side chick, CAROLYNE, shares video enjoying a drive with her new LOVER after announcing she is off the market



Saturday, April 18, 2026 - Carolyne, the second wife to the late Mugithi singer John DeMathew, has once again set social media abuzz after revealing that she has moved on, six years after the singer’s death.

In a video that has since gone viral, Carolyne is seen enjoying a smooth drive with her new man inside a sleek car.

The two appear cosy and relaxed, holding hands as they cruise around while vibing to music.

The man accompanying her appears to be in his late 50s, though his identity has not been revealed.

Carolyne has carefully cropped his face from the video, leaving fans guessing and fuelling speculation on social media.

She has, however, made it clear through her post that she is “off the market,” confirming that she has officially moved on.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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