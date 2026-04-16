A Slay Queen parades her beautiful face before a close friend stabbed her over a man and left her with scars (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A beautiful lady has shared a video showing how she looked before she was attacked and stabbed by her friend over a man.

In the video, she proudly displays her once-smooth, glowing face, offering a glimpse of her appearance before the tragic incident that changed her life.

She contrasts the old clips with her current look, revealing the permanent scars she was left with after the attack.

According to her post, the altercation stemmed from a dispute involving a man, which escalated into violence and left her seriously injured.

Despite the pain and visible scars, she remains strong.

“I miss my beautiful face,” she wrote, expressing the emotional toll the attack has had on her life.

Watch the video>>> below

Lady shares her face before her roommate st@bbed her because of a man, she finally has the courage to show the sc@rs on her face 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/VBKl74zXig — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) April 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST