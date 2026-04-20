LADY evicted from apartment for having “MECHI” on the balcony - See the eviction notice





Monday, April 20, 2026 - A lady has been served with an eviction notice for violating lease terms and community policies at her apartment.

According to reports, the management received multiple complaints from neighbours regarding her behavior, prompting action.

It is alleged that the tenant was engaging in “mechi” activities on the balcony, an act said to be in breach of the apartment’s code of conduct and tenancy agreement.

Following the complaints, the management issued an eviction notice citing violation of agreed rules meant to maintain order and decency within the residential complex.

See the eviction notice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST