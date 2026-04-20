A Side Chick records a phone call from a married man’s wife - The man lied to her that he was not married! Ogopa Wanaume (LISTEN)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A lady has shared an audio clip of a phone call she received from a married man’s wife, who accused her of wrecking her marriage.

In the clip, the woman is heard speaking emotionally and with visible pain, blaming the lady for the breakdown of her marriage after discovering her husband’s cheating through messages on his phone.

According to the wife, she snooped through her husband’s phone and came across conversations that exposed his infidelity.

She further claimed that while she has been struggling at home and lacking basic support, her husband has been spoiling the other woman with gifts.

As the conversation continues, the side chick drops a shocking revelation, claiming that she was unaware the man was married.

“He told me you are just a baby mama,” she is heard saying, a statement that leaves the wife stunned.

The distressed woman continues lamenting, saying she has sacrificed a lot for her husband, only to feel betrayed and replaced.

Listen to the audio>>> clip below.

She received a call from her “boyfriend’s wife”.



The wife’s voice was filled with extreme sadness 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/ry9NCPjeG2 — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) April 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST