Leaked message of popular reggae deejay, REAL SHERRIF, sliding into his friend’s wife’s DM - Alikula Bibi Ya Rafiki Yake Siku Tatu! Fear friends







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Popular reggae deejay, Real Sherrif, is embroiled in a scandal after an upcoming Kisumu-based deejay, who is also said to be his close friend, accused him of having an affair with his wife.

A leaked conversation between Sherrif and his friend’s wife has since surfaced online, fueling the controversy.

According to whispers, Sherrif invited his friend’s wife to one of his events and later spent three days with her.

The woman, a well-known “mumama” fond of keeping Ben 10s in Kisumu, is said to have returned to her husband after three days.

The scandal has gained traction on social media, with many calling out the deejay for betraying his friend.

See trending post on the scandal.

Real Sherrif, the deejay accused of ‘chewing’ his friend’s wife

The woman at the centre of the controversy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST