‘Kuja unipee KASUSU’ - Man shares chats planning ‘MECHI’ with someone’s girlfriend after promising to take her shopping (SCREENSHOT)





Monday, April 13, 2026 - A man has ignited heated reactions on social media after sharing a screenshot of his private chat with a lady planning a secret meet-up, despite her being in a relationship.

In the leaked conversation, the man expressed concern, asking if her boyfriend might find out about their affair.

The lady confidently reassured him that her boyfriend would never suspect a thing.

Shockingly, she went on to explain to her how she will use ice-cold baths to “treat” her kasusu so her partner wouldn’t notice.

She even promised to take the man to her “little heaven,” as long as he takes her shopping.

When posting the screenshot, the man captioned it:

“Someone’s girlfriend. Fanyieni madem wenu shopping.”

The post has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions.

Many netizens expressed disbelief at how some women cheat without remorse, all for material gain.

Others warned that modern relationships are increasingly transactional, with shopping and gifts becoming bargaining chips for loyalty.



